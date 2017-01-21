Former KMT vice chair to announce bid for leadership

Former Kuomintang (KMT) Vice Chairman Steve Chan (詹啟賢) is expected to officially announce a bid for the party's leadership on Tuesday.

While Chan had previously said that he would reveal his decision on whether to pursue a bid for the KMT chair slightly before the Lunar New Year, local media have caught wind that the former KMT vice chair has moved up his announcement schedule.

Chan was quoted as saying that he had not considered running for KMT chairman three weeks ago, but had changed his mind after seeing how fast things had changed in his party when he returned to Taiwan from San Francisco

The former vice chair said he had decided to run to prevent further divide within the KMT, as he believed that the party would face an imminent split should any of the other four candidates win.

Reportedly, Chan would have made an announcement this week, but had decided to set a date for next week in respect of incumbent KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu, who is currently on a trip in the United States.

Chan also credited the support of former Vice President Vincent Siew as one of the main reasons for his campaign.

Former Mayor Welcomes New Contender, Suggest Hung to Suspend Power

In response to Chan's chairperson bid, former Taipei City Mayor Hau Lung-bin said that having more opponents was a good sign, as it shows that the party is truly a democratic organization that welcomes voices from different perspectives.

Hau also applauded Chan, saying that the former vice chair has always had a clear direction and very strong administrative skills.

On Thursday, the former mayor also publicly suggested Hung Hsiu-chu to suspend her power as KMT chairwoman during her campaign.

Hau said that Hung ought to follow in the footsteps of former acting Kuomintang Chairwoman Huang Min-hui (黃敏惠), and temporarily forfeit her powers provide a good election example.