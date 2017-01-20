Airport MRT line expected to get approval to run soon

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- After a long delay, the mass rapid transit (MRT) line between Taipei and Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport is expected to get the go-ahead to begin commercial operations soon, Deputy Transportation Minister Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said Friday.

As long as the required improvements to the new MRT line are completed and the results are forwarded to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications for approval, Wang said he believed the ministry will quickly issue the operating permit needed to kick off commercial runs.

He said the system's formal opening date will be decided by the Taoyuan City government and Taoyuan Metro Corp., which will take charge of the MRT line's operations.

Despite having not yet received the operating permit, Taoyuan Metro said it will operate the line on a trial basis before commercial operations begin.

Trial runs are expected to start after the Lunar New Year holiday ends on Feb. 2 but before the Lantern Festival on Feb. 11, the company said. It expects commercial operations to start in March.

The 51.03-kilometer line, which took 12 years to complete, will serve more than 20 stations from Taipei to Taoyuan, including 14 from Taipei Main Station to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

It was scheduled to open in 2010 but has suffered several delays due mainly to signal problems and a lack of coordination among the project's contractors.