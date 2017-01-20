Approved Taiwanese investment in China down sharply in 2016

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The number of planned investments in China by Taiwanese companies that were approved by Taiwan's government in 2016 fell for the third consecutive year, slumping 21 percent year-on-year, the Investment Commission said Friday.

The commission attributed the decline to slower growth and a less attractive investment environment in China, which have discouraged Taiwanese investors from injecting funds into the market.

According to the commission, it approved a total of 252 China-bound investment applications in 2016, down 21.49 percent from a year earlier.

China's gross domestic product grew 6.7 percent in 2016, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday. The 2016 figure fell within the Chinese government's growth target range of 6.5-7 percent but was still the lowest in 26 years.

China's weakening export growth in recent years also drove Taiwanese investors to other countries, in particular to Southeast Asia, the commission said.

It said that the government's new southbound policy, which aims to develop closer business ties with ASEAN members to reduce dependence on China, has guided Taiwanese investors to the Southeast Asian market.

In addition to a decline in the number of approved investment plans, the commission said, the value of approved investments in China in 2016 also fell 11.67 percent from a year earlier to US$9.18 billion.

On the other hand, the number of approved investment plans by Chinese companies in Taiwan fell 7.06 percent from a year earlier to 158, with the value of the approved projects up 1.46 percent to US$247 million, the commission said.

As for foreign investments in Taiwan, excluding funds from China, the commission said the number of approved applications in 2016 fell 9.9 percent from a year earlier to 3,414, but the value of the approved applications rose 130.09 percent from a year earlier to about US$11.04 billion.

The high growth resulted mainly from U.S.-based dynamic random access memory chip maker Micron Technology Corp.'s NT$130 billion (US$4.13 billion) acquisition of a 67 percent stake in Inotera Memories Inc. (華亞科), bringing the Taiwanese company fully under its corporate umbrella.

It was also helped by Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding NV's NT$100 billion acquisition of Taiwanese counterpart Hermes Microvision Inc. (漢微科).

The commission said the number of foreign bound investment applications filed by Taiwanese firms for 2016 rose 7.36 percent from a year earlier to 496, and the value of those investment projects also rose 12.82 percent from a year earlier to US$12.12 billion.