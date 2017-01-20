DPP goes on offensive over pension reform

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Friday criticized opponents of the government's pension reform proposals as selfish and shameless.

Legislator Tuan Yi-kang (段宜康) denounced opponents of the proposed pension reform as individual "the country has taken good care of, who are now behaving selfishly and shamelessly."

"We will absolutely not give in" even if they continue to resist reform, Tuan said.

Tuan's criticisms were backed by other DPP lawmakers, including Liu Shih-fang (劉世芳), Chung Kong-chao (鍾孔炤) and Lee Li-fen (李麗芬), at a joint press conference held at the DPP's legislative caucus office.

Liu charged that one of the leading opponents of pension reform, Lee Lai-hsi (李來希), would receive a monthly pension of NT$90,000 (US$2,854) on retiring after 30 years as a public servant, while Huang Yiao-nan (黃耀南), convener of the Pension Reform Oversight Alliance, would get NT$70,000-NT$80,000 a month.

She further said that 6-7 people engaged in a hunger strike to protest pension reform "will take up to NT$6 million a year in pension payments from state's coffer," urging the public to see through the selfish motivations of such individuals.

Addressing the controversial reform, Alex Tsai (蔡正元), head of the Central Policy Committee of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT), said the party's position is that "the government should communicate with civil society more often," to ensure a basic minimum level of consensus.

However, "it is extremely difficult to communicate with the government," Tsai said, insisting that officials had "ridden roughshod" over the opinions of those opposed to pension reform.

If the DPP uses its majority to ram pension reform proposals through the Legislature there is nothing the KMT can do, but in such a situation President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will have to take full responsibility for any and all consequences, Tsai said.

Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) laid out key reforms to the country's pension system, including ending the preferential 18 percent bank interest rate on pension deposits for public sector employees and increasing the retirement age at which a full pension can be drawn to 65.

The reform proposals will be discussed at the upcoming national conference on pension reform, which will take place at the Presidential Office on Jan. 22.