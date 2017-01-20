Strong cold air mass sends mercury down to 10.4 degrees in Tamsui

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The arrival of a strong cold air mass from China on Friday has sent the mercury down to 10.4 degrees in Tamsui in New Taipei, the lowest temperature in a low-lying area in Taiwan this winter, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The low was recorded at 2:20 p.m. on Friday. As of 5 p.m., Keelung City, Xinwu District in Taoyuan City and Banqiao District in New Taipei had also recorded winter lows at 11.4 degrees, 12 degrees and 12.2 degrees, respectively.

CWB forecaster Hsu Chung-yi (徐仲毅) said the cold air mass is expected to affect Taiwan until next Tuesday, and temperatures are likely to drop to their lowest levels early Saturday morning.

Temperatures on Friday, meanwhile, are expected to further drop at night.