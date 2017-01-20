Pension reform proposal draws mixed reviews

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Reviews have been decidedly mixed for the extensive pension reform proposals presented yesterday by Vice President Chen Chien-jen, participants in the process revealed on a radio show this morning.

Yeh Ta-hua, who serves as a committee member for the government's pension reform task force, gave the proposals a score of 65-70 out of 100.

"This brings gradual reforms that the retired teachers, military and civil servants wanted," Yeh said, but added that "it was only delaying the bankruptcy of the pension fund."

She predicted that pension funds for private sector employees would go bankrupt in nine years while the funds for public sector employees could withstand another 13 years.

While disappointed with the proposals, Yeh said the reforms were incremental and that significant measures were taken to make the system more equitable.

Huang Yao-nan, convener of the Pension Reform Oversight Coalition, was less generous, giving the proposed reforms a failing grade of 30 points.

He said that civil servant pensions would be "significantly cut" and panned the procedural process of the reforms.

Huang did credit the reforms for allowing work years to carry over if employees changed jobs, which he said was the most beneficial proposed change.

The vice president on Thursday outlined the major points of the government's pension reform plans, including increasing labor insurance premium rates and phasing out a controversial 18-percent preferential interest rate. The proposals will be discussed this weekend during a national affairs conference at the Presidential Office.