|
International Edition
Saturday
January, 21, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Headlines from across Taiwan
|
The China Post news staff January 20, 2017, 7:58 am TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Friday January 20, 2017.
Liberty Times: Pension reform: Civil servants to receive 70 percent of what they make monthly for future pensions.
United Daily News: VP Chen unveils ten major pension reforms.
Apple Daily: Labor insurance premium rates to rise from 9.5 to 18 percent.
China Times: Work years to carry over when employees change jobs under new pension scheme.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
1.68% GDP boost forecast for 2017
2
China Resumes Ties With Sao Tome in Triumph Over Taiwan
3
President outlines government priorities for 2017
4
Taiwan takes key step to marriage equality
5
Trump says 'One China' policy up for negotiation
6
Outrage erupts over student Nazi display
7
Taiwan's president won't meet with Trump: spokeswoman
8
Giant prospects for Taiwanese baseball star
9
Average real earnings decline
10
Israeli office condemns Nazi parade held at local high school