January, 21, 2017

Headlines from across Taiwan
The China Post news staff  January 20, 2017, 7:58 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Friday January 20, 2017.

Liberty Times: Pension reform: Civil servants to receive 70 percent of what they make monthly for future pensions.

United Daily News: VP Chen unveils ten major pension reforms.

Apple Daily: Labor insurance premium rates to rise from 9.5 to 18 percent.

China Times: Work years to carry over when employees change jobs under new pension scheme.

