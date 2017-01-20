Kidnapped engineer thanks those who secured his release

Shen Jui-chang (沈瑞章), who returned home last year after being held captive by Somali pirates for 1,672 days, has expressed his gratitude to those who helped him get back to Taiwan safely.

Despite being home and with Lunar New Year just around the corner, Shen said it was a somewhat difficult time for him, as he was still recovering from his harrowing kidnapping kidnapping.

Shen was speaking in Keelung at a press conference to promote "Taiwan Long Time No See,"(台灣好久不見), a short film about his experience. It is directed by Jay Tsai (蔡文傑), who received a 2016 Golden Bell Award nomination for it.

Shen has gained 10 kilograms since returning to Taiwan two months ago and now considers himself to be in good shape, saying he feels immense gratitude to the many kindhearted people who facilitated his return.

Among the many people and groups, known and unknown, that Shen said deserved thanks were Kuomintang Central Policy Committee Director Alex Tsai (蔡正元), Taipei Wego Education and Charity Foundation (台北微閣文教公益基金會) President Lee Chuan-hong (李傳洪), the Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation (慈濟基金會), the I-Kua Tao Foundation (一貫道) and fellow kidnap victim Arnel Balber, who helped him communicate with their captors.

Shen had some particularly kind words for a woman, surnamed Yang, whom he met while worshiping at a temple. After learning of Yang's story, she promised to give him the financial resources necessary to deliver small tokens of gratitude to those who helped himself and the rest of the crew of the seized fishing vessel Omani-flagged Naham 3, on which he served as chief marine engineer.

Looking forward, Shen said he wanted to share his story as part of an inspirational speaking seminar on how to transform good intentions to great performance, and to do so by drawing on his own bad behavior in the past.

Shen said he would like to work initially with younger folk in his hometown Keelung, especially by visiting schools to share his remarkable story.