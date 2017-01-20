News
Teachable moments
CNA  January 20, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
British teacher Ann Wearden sells spring festival couplets to children at Shih Hsien Elementary School's flea market on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The booth, manned by Wearden and foreign language majors at National Chiayi University, gave children a chance to practice English in a real-life setting. The booth was one of many at the Chiayi school's Children Helping Children flea market.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

