Here it is: Gov't unveils pension reform plan

Vice President Chen Chien-jen announced the government's pension reform plans Thursday ahead of Sunday's national conference on the issue, with a proposal to phase out a controversial 18 percent preferential savings rate grabbing the most attention.

The reform will save multiple pension systems from bankruptcy for at least a generation, Chen said at a press conference announcing the measures.

Insolvency of the civil servant pension fund will be pushed back to 2044, while those for teachers and laborers will be funded until 2043 and 2036, respectively, he said.

The proposals will be on the table for discussion Sunday during the national conference on pension reform at the Presidential Office.

Among the most high-profile changes outlined Thursday was a plan to phase out the controversial 18 percent interest rate currently enjoyed by retired public servants.

The process would be implemented gradually in three stages over six years, Chen said.

Two other key reforms in are raising the retirement age and increasing labor insurance premiums.

A different calculation would be introduced for retirees who opt to take a lump-sum package rather than a pension every month.

For those taking the monthly payments, the rate would be adjusted to 9 percent in the first two years after retirement, to 6 percent in years three and four and to 3 percent in years five and six. No preferential interest rate would be offered after that.

However, in consideration of less-wealthy retirees, the 18 percent preferential rate would remain for people below a salary threshold, which would be either NT$25,000 or NT$32,160 per month, Chen said.

The salary floor is also to be up for discussion on Sunday.

The administration is also seeking to lower the income replacement ratio — the percentage of income a person needs to keep up the same standard of living after retiring — from 80 percent to 60 percent. This would take around 16 years to implement, though the ratio would first be reduced to 75 percent.

In addition, the pension contributions of employees and the government would be raised from 12 percent to 18 percent.

Labor pension rates would be raised by 0.5 percent per year until the figure reaches 18 percent.

Ex-Kuomintang Officials

to Pay Up?

Regarding how the government would handle pension packages that combine years as a civil servant and years working as a Kuomintang (KMT) official, Chen said the aim was to get back pension funds from party workers — with interest.