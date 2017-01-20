Need a passport? Step one: Send a message on Line

By Joseph Yeh -- Booking an appointment to apply for a passport is now as easy as sending a text.

The Foreign Ministry's Bureau of Consular Affairs (BOCA) is adding new features to its official account on the popular messaging app Line, which already offers emergency contact information to Taiwanese travelers.

Starting today, you can also hit up BOCA's Line account for instant translation services and to reserve an in-person appointment to apply for a passport.

BOCA Director-General Agnes Chen (陳華玉) said that to offer a more comprehensive, one-stop service to passport holders, her bureau had worked with a private company to add extra features that officially go online today.

Line users can now message the BOCA account to reserve a time slot for applying for a passport, which would save them considerable time waiting at BOCA's office.

Another new feature offers instant an translation service from Chinese into 14 languages so that users can communicate with locals during their overseas travel, especially in the event of an emergency, she said.

More than 750,000 users have added BOCA as a friend on Line since the bureau established its account on the free messaging service in May 2015.

In addition to the new features that go online today, the account offers news updates and the contact numbers of Taiwan's representative offices to travelers who encounter emergencies abroad.

For instance, if a Line user sends the word "Japan" to BOCA's account, it sends back the emergency contact numbers of all of Taiwan's six representative offices in Japan, including its Tokyo headquarters and those in Yokohama, Osaka, Fukuoka, Naha and Sapporo.

The feature allows citizens to call easily for help should they encounter an emergency situations and be in desperate need of assistance while traveling

abroad.

Line users can add BOCA as a friend by searching for the ID "@ahp1320d."