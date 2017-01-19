Taiwan urges U.S. support in maintaining cross-strait peace

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) on Thursday urged the incoming U.S. administration of Donald Trump to support Taipei's continued efforts to maintain cross-strait peace and reiterated that Taiwan should not be used as a bargaining chip in the relationship between the United States and China.

The government attaches great importance to Taiwan's relations with the United States and China and remains consistent and firm on its policy of promoting cross-strait peace and stability, MAC Deputy Minister Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) said at a press briefing, when asked to comment on a suggestion made by Trump that he would negotiate over the "one China" policy with Beijing after taking office.

Taipei is committed to promoting a balanced relationship with the United States and China and hopes that the new U.S. government, on the basis of the Taiwan Relations Act and the six assurances, will support Taiwan's efforts to maintain cross-strait peace, Chiu said.

He asked Washington to convey to Beijing the importance of mutual respect and communication with Taiwan and to urge Beijing to adopt a more rational and friendly attitude toward Taipei.

The government will deal cautiously with the development of U.S-China relations and continue to closely observe China's policy toward Taiwan, Chiu added.

Commenting on protests made by Beijing over Taiwan sending representatives to attend Trump's inauguration, Chiu said that participation is a show of friendship between Taiwan and the United States and that China had nothing to gain from trying to limit Taiwan's normal exchanges and interactions with the United States.