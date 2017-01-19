Cabinet will not bring charges against KMT intruders: spokesman

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Executive Yuan has decided not to file a complaint against a group of Kuomintang workers who broke into its main building on Wednesday, a Cabinet spokesman said Thursday.

However, because the building is designated as a historic site and damaging such sites is a crime, prosecutors may take up the matter on their own, spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said.

He said the Cabinet respects the judiciary's freedom to exercise its authority independently.

One Wednesday, nine KMT employees broke into the Executive Yuan's main building, scattering ghost money and smearing the walls with paint in protest against the government's decision to freeze the party's assets pending completion of an investigation into its alleged ill-gotten gains.

The protesters said that because of the government's move, KMT employees have not been able to receive their salaries, severance pay or pensions.

Commenting on the matter Thursday, KMT legislative caucus whip Liao Kuo-tung (廖國棟) said the Cabinet was two-faced.

While the Cabinet was trying to show goodwill by not filing a complaint against the KMT protesters, it was ignoring their plight, Liao said.