Uber could face Taiwan suspension for offering unlicensed services

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The government will order the ride-hailing app Uber to suspend its operations in Taiwan if it is found to be continuing to run illegal transport services in the country, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said Thursday.

The ministry made the comment after Uber and the union of taxi drivers announced earlier that day they will jointly launch a new service in February that will allow customers in Taipei to order taxis via a Uber app.

The new service "uberTAXI" will be added to Uber's app platform, which has been around in Taiwan for four years, Uber said, adding that all of its existing ride-hailing apps will remain available.

In response, the ministry said that because Uber was registered as a software company, not as a taxi service, it can legally provide a ride-hailing service for taxi operators and passengers, but only so long as no monetary transactions take place between Uber and the taxi drivers.

However, if Uber runs taxi services by hiring the taxi drivers, then it will be deemed illegal and could face fines, the ministry said.

In addition, the ministry said it remains firm on its stance on banning Uber from running illegal private car services and will order it to suspend its business if it is found to be continuing to run an illegal transportation service.

Meanwhile, Ku Li-kai (顧立楷), general manager of Uber Taiwan, said the upcoming launch of uberTAXI demonstrates that it is possible for the ride-sharing economy and traditional taxis to co-exist in the local market, which he described as being comprehensive, thriving and diverse.

"In addition, this cooperation also shows Uber's commitment to the Taiwan market," Ku said, adding that the company will continue to negotiate with relevant Taiwanese government agencies and hope that the Taiwan government will make comprehensive regulations on ride-sharing economy.

Lin Sheng-he (林聖河) of the Taxi Driver Labor Union said that "we look forward to the cooperation with Uber and taking advantage of its innovative technologies to help our taxi drivers."

This will help local taxi drivers to be able to take part in the ride-sharing economy, which is expected to increase their income and offer better services to passengers, Lin said.

The union said it will dispatch legal, licensed taxi drivers to cooperate with Uber.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications has yet to comment on whether the new service will be legal or not.

Uber said the fares for the new service will follow the current standard charged by traditional taxis, but added that it is still finalizing details such as whether the payment should be made with a credit card or with cash.

Under the new service, passengers can track their journeys using GPS and share real-time information on their journeys with friends to ensure safety. At the end of each ride, drivers and passengers will be invited to rate each other on the app as a way of helping to improve the quality of the service.

Such information will also help Uber security teams with any investigation in the event of an accident, Uber said.