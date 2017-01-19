Despite opposition attempts, 2017 budget passes

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Legislature has passed the Cabinet's proposed budget for 2017, thwarting attempts by the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) to slash spending further.

The final budget totaled NT$1.97 trillion after NT$23.9 billion was cut one day before the scheduled end of the extraordinary session. The budget sharply increases spending on social programs including education and senior care.

Speaker Su Jia-chyuan praised the passage, calling the new Legislature "transparent and supervised by the people."

The ruling and opposition parties had "communicated rationally" and moved past old ways of thinking, showcasing proactive and efficient handling of the matter, he said.

Premier Lin Chuan arrived later at the Legislature to thank the lawmakers for their efforts.

The process was not entirely smooth, with a few bumps along the way as the KMT attempted to force major spending cuts.

Among the opposition's proposals was slashing the Mainland Affairs Council budget, which the party said was "not thoughtful" and would not help improve the stagnant relations between Taiwan and China.

Another rejected proposal was cutting the budget for the Ill-Gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee and disbanding the committee altogether.

Little came of these efforts, with the ruling party's majority enabling it to block each move by the KMT.