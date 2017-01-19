News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Friday

January, 20, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Despite opposition attempts, 2017 budget passes
The China Post news staff with CNA  January 19, 2017, 3:50 pm TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Legislature has passed the Cabinet's proposed budget for 2017, thwarting attempts by the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) to slash spending further.

The final budget totaled NT$1.97 trillion after NT$23.9 billion was cut one day before the scheduled end of the extraordinary session. The budget sharply increases spending on social programs including education and senior care.

Speaker Su Jia-chyuan praised the passage, calling the new Legislature "transparent and supervised by the people."

The ruling and opposition parties had "communicated rationally" and moved past old ways of thinking, showcasing proactive and efficient handling of the matter, he said.

Premier Lin Chuan arrived later at the Legislature to thank the lawmakers for their efforts.

The process was not entirely smooth, with a few bumps along the way as the KMT attempted to force major spending cuts.

Among the opposition's proposals was slashing the Mainland Affairs Council budget, which the party said was "not thoughtful" and would not help improve the stagnant relations between Taiwan and China.

Another rejected proposal was cutting the budget for the Ill-Gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee and disbanding the committee altogether.

Little came of these efforts, with the ruling party's majority enabling it to block each move by the KMT.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search