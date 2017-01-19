|
International Edition
Friday
January, 20, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Shih Hsin instructor resigns after grading row
|
The China Post news staff January 19, 2017, 1:09 pm TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A Shih Hsin University instructor embroiled in controversy for temporarily flunking his entire class has resigned, university officials said this morning.
Kuo Chung-wei penalized all 150 students in his class after one of them left anonymous feedback calling the course content "slightly hollow." The instructor threatened to withhold grades until the student who left the feedback came forward to apologize.
It ended up being Kuo himself who apologized for his actions over Facebook Wednesday, but he remained critical of the negative feedback, saying he had given the students plenty of opportunities to share their thoughts throughout the semester.
A university official said Kuo was hired on a yearly basis and was eligible to renew his contact but that he "no longer wished to continue teaching at Shih Hsin."
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Sao Tome Breaks Ties with Taiwan
2
Presidential Office regretful over losing ally but stands by decision
3
1.68% GDP boost forecast for 2017
4
China Resumes Ties With Sao Tome in Triumph Over Taiwan
5
President outlines government priorities for 2017
6
Taiwan takes key step to marriage equality
7
Trump says 'One China' policy up for negotiation
8
Acer approves NT$6.34 bil. impairment charge
9
Outrage erupts over student Nazi display
10
Taiwan's president won't meet with Trump: spokeswoman