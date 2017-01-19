Shih Hsin instructor resigns after grading row

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A Shih Hsin University instructor embroiled in controversy for temporarily flunking his entire class has resigned, university officials said this morning.

Kuo Chung-wei penalized all 150 students in his class after one of them left anonymous feedback calling the course content "slightly hollow." The instructor threatened to withhold grades until the student who left the feedback came forward to apologize.

It ended up being Kuo himself who apologized for his actions over Facebook Wednesday, but he remained critical of the negative feedback, saying he had given the students plenty of opportunities to share their thoughts throughout the semester.

A university official said Kuo was hired on a yearly basis and was eligible to renew his contact but that he "no longer wished to continue teaching at Shih Hsin."