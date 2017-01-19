Finger pointing over cabbage glut

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A lawmaker from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party has blamed agricultural officials for not taking a more proactive role in managing the current market glut in locally grown cabbages.

The Council of Agriculture did not heed warnings of overproduction of the crop and was not putting in enough effort to sell off the surplus cabbages to stabilize prices, Legislator Lin Tai-hua said at a press conference at the Legislative Yuan.

Lin said 95 percent of cabbage seed stock made available last year was used, which she called a clear warning sign of overproduction.

A newly formed consortium to market Taiwanese crops abroad was also not doing its job, Lin said.

She said that 400 tons of cabbages had been sold to South Korea — an amount representing roughly only 10 percent of what needed to be exported.

This was in stark contrast to 2001, when Taiwan exported 2,000 tons of the vegetable, she said, adding that the consortium needed to work more closely with the Council of Agriculture to ensure better market access for Taiwan's quality produce.