News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Friday

January, 20, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

VP to lift lid on pension reform package
The China Post news staff  January 19, 2017, 11:38 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan --Vice President Chen Chien-jen will unveil the government's controversial pension reform proposals in a press conference this afternoon, he said during a morning radio show in Taipei.

"If the amendments later become law, 2018 will be the first year of pension reforms," Chen declared.

He said the reforms would affect roughly 600,000 civil servants and 10 million private sector workers.

The measures will be discussed at a national affairs conference to be held this weekend at the Presidential Office.

Asked whether he was concerned about possible unrest outside the venue, Chen said he was "concerned" about the health of protesters, especially with cold weather due over the weekend. He also said he hoped conflict could be averted by opposition representatives making the case for the protesters during the conference itself.

Chen said yesterday that the 18 percent preferential interest rate for retired civil servants would be phased out incrementally over six years.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search