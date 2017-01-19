VP to lift lid on pension reform package

TAIPEI, Taiwan --Vice President Chen Chien-jen will unveil the government's controversial pension reform proposals in a press conference this afternoon, he said during a morning radio show in Taipei.

"If the amendments later become law, 2018 will be the first year of pension reforms," Chen declared.

He said the reforms would affect roughly 600,000 civil servants and 10 million private sector workers.

The measures will be discussed at a national affairs conference to be held this weekend at the Presidential Office.

Asked whether he was concerned about possible unrest outside the venue, Chen said he was "concerned" about the health of protesters, especially with cold weather due over the weekend. He also said he hoped conflict could be averted by opposition representatives making the case for the protesters during the conference itself.

Chen said yesterday that the 18 percent preferential interest rate for retired civil servants would be phased out incrementally over six years.