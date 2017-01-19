|
International Edition
Friday
January, 20, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
VP to lift lid on pension reform package
|
The China Post news staff January 19, 2017, 11:38 am TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan --Vice President Chen Chien-jen will unveil the government's controversial pension reform proposals in a press conference this afternoon, he said during a morning radio show in Taipei.
"If the amendments later become law, 2018 will be the first year of pension reforms," Chen declared.
He said the reforms would affect roughly 600,000 civil servants and 10 million private sector workers.
The measures will be discussed at a national affairs conference to be held this weekend at the Presidential Office.
Asked whether he was concerned about possible unrest outside the venue, Chen said he was "concerned" about the health of protesters, especially with cold weather due over the weekend. He also said he hoped conflict could be averted by opposition representatives making the case for the protesters during the conference itself.
Chen said yesterday that the 18 percent preferential interest rate for retired civil servants would be phased out incrementally over six years.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Sao Tome Breaks Ties with Taiwan
2
Presidential Office regretful over losing ally but stands by decision
3
1.68% GDP boost forecast for 2017
4
China Resumes Ties With Sao Tome in Triumph Over Taiwan
5
President outlines government priorities for 2017
6
Taiwan takes key step to marriage equality
7
Trump says 'One China' policy up for negotiation
8
Acer approves NT$6.34 bil. impairment charge
9
Outrage erupts over student Nazi display
10
Taiwan's president won't meet with Trump: spokeswoman