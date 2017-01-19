Headlines from across Taiwan

|
The China Post news staff January 19, 2017, 7:46 am TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Thursday January 19, 2017.
Apple Daily: Andy Lau falls from horse in commercial shoot.
United Daily News: Taiwan's Tien Hung-mao invites mainland China's Chen Deming to Kinmen for talks.
China Times: Andy Lau falls from horse, breaks bones in Thailand.
Liberty Times: Vice President Chen proposes six-year phase out to 18 percent preferential rate.
|
