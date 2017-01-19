|
International Edition
Thursday
January, 19, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
'Black gold' getting more expensive
|
CNA January 19, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
|
A vendor dries mullet roe in the sun Wednesday, Jan. 18. A popular food item for Lunar New Year, dried mullet roe, dubbed "black gold," has seen significant price increases, according to the government consumer protection authorities' recent investigation into food prices ahead of the holiday period, which starts next week.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Sao Tome Breaks Ties with Taiwan
2
Presidential Office regretful over losing ally but stands by decision
3
1.68% GDP boost forecast for 2017
4
China Resumes Ties With Sao Tome in Triumph Over Taiwan
5
President outlines government priorities for 2017
6
Taiwan takes key step to marriage equality
7
Trump says 'One China' policy up for negotiation
8
Acer approves NT$6.34 bil. impairment charge
9
Outrage erupts over student Nazi display
10
Tai wins BWF World Superseries title again