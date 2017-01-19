From taxis to fireworks: 6 tips for surviving Lunar New Year

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- It's that time of year again.

Local governments have announced taxi fare hikes, trash collection adjustments and changes affecting bank and medical services that will come into effect over Lunar New Year. Here's what you need to know:

 Taxis Get Pricier

Starting midnight on Jan. 23, taxi fares will be increased in Taipei, New Taipei and Keelung for 10 days until 12 p.m. on Feb. 1.

Cab rides in Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung will have another NT$50 tacked on to the original fare starting from Jan. 23 and will also return back to their usual rates at 12 p.m. on Feb. 1.

For commuters traveling by cab from Taoyuan International Airport, you'll have to shell out an additional NT$100 per ride.

Yilan commuters will be charged at nighttime rates plus another NT$30 starting from Jan. 26, though the local government is yet to release detailed pricing plans.

In Taitung, commuters will be required to pay according to nighttime prices and an additional NT$50 per ride from Jan. 25 to Feb. 1.

If you think you've been overcharged by your cabbie, record the taxi number, time and place and dial 1999 to file a complaint. Passengers should also remember to request a receipt from the taximeter to avoid disputes.

 Garbage Collection

The Environmental Protection Administration has made it easier to check your local garbage collection schedule no matter where you are in the country, with http://ecolife.epa.gov.tw providing all designated points and times.

Aside from Taichung, where designated garbage collection points will still be in operation on Jan. 28, operations will halt that day for Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Tainan and Kaohsiung.

Garbage operations on Jan. 27 in other counties, cities and municipalities will continue, with details available on the website.

Collections nationwide will resume Jan. 31.

 Firecrackers

We suggest you check with your local police department or fire station about when and where it's OK to set off firecrackers.

And we do suggest it strongly — those who violate the Firework and Firecracker Management Act (爆竹煙火管理條例) can expect a fine up to NT$150,000.

 Banks

Several banks will be taking in old notes and handing out crisp ones from Jan. 20 to Jan. 26, at a total of 454 branches of Bank of Taiwan (台灣銀行), Land Bank (土地銀行), Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合作銀行), First Bank (第一銀行), Hua Nan Bank (華南銀行), Changhua Bank (彰化銀行) and Taiwan Business Bank (台企銀). Post offices will also be doing their part to make sure your red envelopes are stuffed with only the freshest blue and red.

But be warned, in response to the high demand for NT$100 bank notes, the central bank has ruled that each person can exchange only 100 of the bills.

 Hospitals

Most clinics in hospitals are closed over the holiday, and patients often visit emergency rooms instead.

This situation could be worsened by the new workweek law, as a result of which some pharmacies, hospital clinics and special consultation clinics will not be operating over the holidays.

To avoid overcrowded hospital ERs this year, the Ministry of Health and Welfare's website is offering timetables showing opening times for special consultation clinics around the country.

Plus, in response to the flu season peaking over the Lunar New Year break, some special consultation clinics and hospitals will be offering extra services.