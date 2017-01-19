EasyCard gives free cards to Yilan students to encourage cross-platform usage

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Some 28,000 EasyCards will be handed out free of charge to Yilan County junior high and high school students to drive home the message that the cards are for more than just catching trains.

EasyCard Corp. Chairman Kenneth Lin (林向愷) said Tuesday that under the NT$2.8 million program, students need only to register on the company's website after picking up one of the tailor-made cards

Aside from receiving 50 percent discounts when commuting with public and tourism transportations in Yilan County, Taipei, New Taipei and Keelung, the students would also be able to use their EasyCards as library cards within the county, Lin said.

During the announcement event Tuesday, Yilan Magistrate Lin Tsung-hsien (林聰賢) said he hoped elementary schools could begin using EasyCards as library cards and student IDs cards by next semester.

The Yilan County Government would continue to work with EasyCard Corp. and hoped to eventually incorporate the card into more transportation services, the magistrate said.

Going to Japan?

EasyCard Corp. also announced Tuesday that all cardholders would be entitled to discounts at Marui Department Stores in Japan.

The Marui Group owns 25 department stores across Japan, and will be providing 5 percent discounts to shoppers with Taiwan EasyCards from Jan. 21 to the end of March. Shoppers will also be eligible for an 8 percent tax exemption on top on the 5 percent discounts when spending at least 5,400 yen (NT$1,500).