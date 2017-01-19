Experts urge judicial reform 'before public trust in system is lost'

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Experts from the Judicial Reform Foundation called Wednesday for judicial reform efforts to be expedited, saying it was critical for the public to "feel" the reform before trust in the system was completely lost.

The Judicial Yuan and Justice Ministry should first "go ahead with minor reforms that don't require the green light from the Presidential Office's reform committee," said Kao Jung-chih (高榮志), CEO of the civic group, which is made up mainly by acting lawyers, judges, legal counsels and prosecutors.

"It is crucial that the people feel the judicial system is reshaping and improving steadily and on the right track," Kao said.

He said such minor reforms that could be made now ahead of more substantial changes included making public the names of acting judges, providing full public access to indictments and verdicts, and promoting the use of simple language instead of legal rhetoric.

Three Stages of Preparations

The reform committee entered its second stage of preparations last week, announcing that five subcommittees would be established by the end of February to deliberate on how to design and implemented a publicly trusted judicial system.

The subcommittees are charged with examining judicial credence, efficiency, public friendliness, safety and the fulfillment of implementing human rights. They will be sat on by committee members plus 15 regular citizens — eight with no legal background — and will convene every two weeks from March through May.

The reform committee will compile a comprehensive report on how the judicial system must be reformed after its members reach conclusions at its final meeting — the third stage of preparations.

A 'relatable system'

Judicial Reform Foundation Chairman Joseph Lin (林永頌) reiterated Wednesday that judicial reform must make the justice system more understandable and more hence relatable.

"The fundamental reason why people don't trust the system is because they don't know what's going on at all," Lin said.

The foundation listed 14 issues its members believed must be addressed in the coming subcommittee discussions, among them citizens' representation in court, information transparency, enhanced credibility in the first-instance courts and prison reform.