EPA urges public caution after tire-factory fire

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) has advised people in Northern Taiwan to wear masks and regularly wash their hands following a massive blaze at a tire factory in Taoyuan City.

The blaze at the Federal Corporation's (泰豐輪胎) factory raged for six hours until late Tuesday evening, the Taoyuan City Government's Environmental Department said.

Toxic chemicals, including dioxin, carbon monoxide and sulfur monoxide, still hung in the air approximately 300 meters above the ground on Wednesday,

officials reported.

The city's environmental department has already distributed 30,000 free masks, though the latest figures showed that the air quality in Taoyuan remained at a safe level.

However, the Taiwan Environmental Information Association, a Taipei-based NGO, warned Wednesday that while air pollution was currently at non-hazardous levels, the amount of dioxin in the air and soil remained unclear, as the government required four working days deliver comprehensive examination results.

In the meantime, the EPA has advised residents in Taoyuan and its southern neighbor Hsinchu to avoid going outdoors, frequently wash their hands and thoroughly wash fruit and vegetables before eating them.

The administration said that the toxic pollutants in the air should be cleared by Thursday afternoon, when the northeast monsoon brings heavy winds to the island.

Combating Air Pollution

The EPA's Air Protection Department said Wednesday that the Federal Corporation would be fined up to NT$1 million over the incident.

But environmental groups criticized the punishment, calling the sum "too light."