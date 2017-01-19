|
Immigration Agency cultivates second-generation immigrants
|
The China Post news staff January 19, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The National Immigration Agency (NIA) is sending second-generation immigrants back to their parents' hometowns for winter or summer vacations this year in an attempt to cultivate students' international perspectives and bilateral relations while promoting the government's "New Southbound Policy."
NIA Director-General Ho Jung-chun on Wednesday morning awarded 41 winners selected to join the program, including 38 teams of families and three teacher-student teams.
The participants have family heritage from all over the world, including Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, the United States, Japan, India and China.
As part of the program, they will be staying with their grandparents in the foreign countries for at least seven
days.
The NIA said that it hopes the participants in the program will become key resources in Taiwan's international development.
|
