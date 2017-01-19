'Detention' video game goes viral

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- An online game set in Taiwan under martial law in the 1960s has already gone viral since being launched a week ago, sparking discussion of not only the game itself but also related historical happenings and political issues.

"Detention," developed by Taipei-based Red Candle Games, is a survival horror game available on the Steam game platform.

The game, which Steam says incorporates religious elements based on Taiwanese/Chinese culture and mythology, was launched last Thursday and at one point overtook Grand Theft Auto to be third in the worldwide rankings of the most popular video games, according to the Central News Agency.

OpView, a database of social media exchanges and interactions, recorded discussions of "Detention" on more than 20,000 social media channels, chatrooms and new sites between its launch a week ago.

On Tuesday alone, there were more than 17,000 social media posts concerning the game, CNA said.

A lot of the discussion has lauded "Detention" as a successful example of the cultural creative industry, while a significant volume of discussion focused on the politics involved in the game, CNA reported.

A further analysis of the posts revealed that the discussions of the first three days were more about the content and characters of the game itself, with interest in the piece of history on which the game is based apparently growing during the next three days, CNA said.