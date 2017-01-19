|
Ing-wen's weiya
|
Stephanie Chao, The China Post January 19, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- President Tsai Ing-wen, in her capacity as Democratic Progressive Party chairwoman, draws lots at the party's year-end "weiya" banquet in Taipei on Wednesday, Jan. 18. With one eye on the upcoming national conference on pension reform, Tsai highlighted in her opening remarks the ongoing need to push for change, calling 2016 "the first step toward changing Taiwan into a better place."
