Business group head voices his support for Terry Gou bid

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The head of a leading business group has thrown his support behind a 2020 presidential bid by Hon Hai Group boss Terry Gou.

Lin Po-feng (林伯豐), chairman of the Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce (工商協進會), told local media Wednesday that if Gou made a tilt at the country's top job, he would "support him all the way."

Lin is also vice chairman of the business group Third Wednesday Club (三三會), the member companies of which boast combined annual revenues of more than US$586 billion.

Lin praised incoming U.S. President Donald Trump for appointing several businessmen to his cabinet and "hardly any academics," arguing that Taiwan should follow his example.

But he added that "Taiwan's current political climate makes it difficult for businessmen to pursue a political career. They can come against serious problems caused by anti-wealth sentiments and a divided political environment."

"Businessmen won't fare well in Taiwanese politics. But of course, if Terry Gou is willing to run for president, since Gou can manage a company well, I trust he can do an equally good job managing a country," Lin said.

Last November, tabloid Next Magazine reported that Gou was considering running for president in 2020. The report said the outspoken tech mogul and staunch KMT supporter had held a closed-door meeting with senior staff to seek advice on the matter.

Gou has not confirmed the speculative reports, but that has not stopped people from voicing support.

Winning Support from the Opposition

Two candidates for the for the Kuomintang (KMT) leadership recently gave their backing to a prospective run for Taiwan's presidency from Gou.

Former Vice President Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) and KMT Vice Chairman Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌), both currently candidates in the KMT's upcoming leadership election, voiced their support for a presidential bid from Gou.

Wu said during an interview on Tuesday that if Gou was interested in running and no one in the KMT polled better than him, then he would "100 percent" support him in 2020.

Asked whether he wished to run for president, Hau told a radio host last week that he believed Gou was the most promising candidate for the 2020 election.

"The pan-blue camp, across the board, supports Terry Gou should he wish to run for president in 2020," said Hau. "He's the strongest candidate in the field at the moment."