KMT workers detained after breaking into government building

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Nine Kuomintang (KMT) workers were detained at the Executive Yuan Wednesday after they broke into its main building during a protest against a move by the government to freeze KMT properties amid an investigation into the opposition party's alleged ill-gotten assets.

The intruders were caught by security guards as they tried to storm upstairs in the building, and all were detained.

They are members of a self-help association of KMT workers, which launched a sit-in outside the headquarters of the Executive Yuan's Ill-Gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee a few days ago in protest against the freezing of KMT assets, which they said has prevented them from receiving salary, severance pay or pension.

During Wednesday's sit-in, several members of the association headed to the Executive Yuan, where they shouted "(Premier) Lin Chuan Out, Workers Are Dying!"

After that, the activists stormed the main building of the complex, spreading ghost money and smearing paint on the walls.

The KMT has been mired in great financial woes since its assets were frozen by the Ill-Gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee, which was set up by the Cabinet in August 2016 based on the Statute on Handling the Inappropriate Assets of Political Parties and Their Affiliated Organizations.

The statute was enacted by the Legislature in July that same year.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party holds a legislative majority after winning both the presidential and legislative elections in May 2016.

According to the new statute, the committee is to investigate, retroactively confiscate and return or restore to the rightful owners all assets obtained by the KMT and its affiliated organizations since August 15, 1945, when Japan handed over its assets in Taiwan to the Republic of China, of which the KMT was the ruling party at that time.

The statute assumes that all KMT assets, except for party membership fees, political donations, government subsidies for its candidates running for public office and interest generated from these funds, are "ill-gotten" and must be transferred to the state or returned to their rightful owners.