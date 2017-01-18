Cabinet says new labor rules not to blame for restaurant price hikes

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Executive Yuan spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) on Monday said workweek rules set by the newly amended Labor Standards Act were not to blame for price hikes at some Taiwan restaurants.

The Executive Yuan's Consumer Protection Committee found that only 12 out of 218 restaurants surveyed, or about 5.5 percent, had raised prices on menu items, Hsu said.

He said that these 12 restaurants, which were primarily corporate and chain businesses, did not identify the new labor law as the main driver of their price hikes.

Only 1 of the 12 businesses that had raised prices attributed the rise to the new labor laws.

The other businesses, Hsu said, attributed the increase in prices to the increase in the price of ingredients and other operational costs.

Most Prices Unchanged: Report

Hsu said that 186 out of the 218 surveyed restaurants, or about 85 percent, said they did not think it was necessary to raise prices.

Another 20 restaurants said they were considering raising prices after the Lunar New Year, he said.

Hsu pointed to the monthly Consumer Protection Committee research on consumer goods to show that most consumer goods had not become more expensive due to the new labor law.

In fact, of the 17 consumer products in the survey, only one saw a price hike — of about 3 percent. Prices in fact fell for 11 of the remaining 14 products, Hsu said.

The spokesman stressed that new labor laws had not promoted a wave of price hikes as previously reported, stating that relevant agencies would continue to monitor the market to ensure that businesses did not use the amended law as a pretext for raising prices.