Legislator apologizes for assistant's misconduct

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Yeh Yi-jin, a legislator from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), apologized on Wednesday to police and the public for her assistant's improper conduct when seeking to defend a friend accused of drunk driving.

Police in New Taipei noticed an illegally parked vehicle on a road in Sanchong District on Monday. They approached the vehicle and found inside Chang chih-wei, a former assistant to DPP Legislator Gao Jyh-peng, who they believed to be intoxicated.

However, despite numerous requests to produce ID documents Chang refused and became embroiled in a physical altercation with officers. As a result, he was taken to a police station where he was charged with obstructing police officers in the discharge of their duty and breathalyzed.

Chang was picking up friends after a dinner party attended by Chen Chao-chang, chief executive of Yeh's legislative office and Wang Wei-sheng, an assistant to DPP Legislator Gao Jyh-peng.

Following the arrest, Chen and Wang visited the police station and argued vociferously with officers. Wang questioned the actions of the police which he characterized as excessive, while Chen demanded an explanation from the New Taipei City Police Department and the National Police Agency (NPA).

According to an Apple Daily report, Chen threatened to have NPA Director-General Chen Kuo-en present a special report on the matter in the Legislative Yuan, a tactic sometimes employed by lawmakers to humiliate officials.

After the news came to light, Yeh issued a statement on Tuesday, apologizing for Chen Chao-chang's behavior and indicating that he has since been fired from his position.

The 56-year-old lawmaker from Tainan City, who is known for her own combative style, apologized on Wednesday a second time for her former assistant's behavior, adding that unlike Chen she has zero tolerance for drunk driving.