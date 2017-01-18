University instructor gives entire class 0s in ratings spat

TAIPEI, Taiwan --An instructor from private Shih Hsin University gave his entire class failing marks after one student left negative comments in an end-of-term feedback form submitted online.

The instructor of a film editing class, surnamed Kuo, penalized all 150 students of the course after one student left anonymous feedback calling the course contents "slightly hollow." He threatened to withhold grades until the student who left the feedback came forward to apologize.

University officials said that a reevaluation of grades would be implemented based on student course work. Administrators added that the course syllabus served as an agreement between lecturer and students of a course and served as the guideline for evaluations.

Kuo later apologized over Facebook to all students of the course.

"Your instructor had too much fun, causing you much worry," he wrote, extending his apology to other teaching staff and the university at large. He added that he found the anonymous feedback in question "very unfair" and "baseless."

"I cannot accept this. At least write the reasons why. I keep telling my students to tell me whenever they have a question so that I can make changes. Don't just wait until the term ends to write something down to hurt the instructor," Kuo added.

The university's evaluation policy for instructors allows students to leave anonymous feedback. Until two years ago, feedback was not viewable until grades were submitted. Currently, evaluations are opened up before final exams as a means of allowing feedback to be more effective in improving teaching quality.

The university stated it would evaluate whether the policy needed to be modified.