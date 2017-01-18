|
International Edition
Wednesday
January, 18, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
University instructor gives entire class 0s in ratings spat
|
The China Post news staff January 18, 2017, 1:20 pm TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan --An instructor from private Shih Hsin University gave his entire class failing marks after one student left negative comments in an end-of-term feedback form submitted online.
The instructor of a film editing class, surnamed Kuo, penalized all 150 students of the course after one student left anonymous feedback calling the course contents "slightly hollow." He threatened to withhold grades until the student who left the feedback came forward to apologize.
University officials said that a reevaluation of grades would be implemented based on student course work. Administrators added that the course syllabus served as an agreement between lecturer and students of a course and served as the guideline for evaluations.
Kuo later apologized over Facebook to all students of the course.
"Your instructor had too much fun, causing you much worry," he wrote, extending his apology to other teaching staff and the university at large. He added that he found the anonymous feedback in question "very unfair" and "baseless."
"I cannot accept this. At least write the reasons why. I keep telling my students to tell me whenever they have a question so that I can make changes. Don't just wait until the term ends to write something down to hurt the instructor," Kuo added.
The university's evaluation policy for instructors allows students to leave anonymous feedback. Until two years ago, feedback was not viewable until grades were submitted. Currently, evaluations are opened up before final exams as a means of allowing feedback to be more effective in improving teaching quality.
The university stated it would evaluate whether the policy needed to be modified.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Sao Tome Breaks Ties with Taiwan
2
Presidential Office regretful over losing ally but stands by decision
3
1.68% GDP boost forecast for 2017
4
China Resumes Ties With Sao Tome in Triumph Over Taiwan
5
President outlines government priorities for 2017
6
Taiwan takes key step to marriage equality
7
Trump says 'One China' policy up for negotiation
8
Acer approves NT$6.34 bil. impairment charge
9
Outrage erupts over student Nazi display
10
Tai wins BWF World Superseries title again