Tire factory blaze put down in Taoyuan

Firefighters early Wednesday finally extinguished a massive fire that had started Tuesday afternoon at a Taoyuan tire factory.

Aerial footage showed the charred remains of Tai-feng tire factory, which had burned out of control yesterday, belching acrid black smoke visible from miles away. Investigations are currently underway to determine the cause of the blaze.

Meanwhile, the Taoyuan City Government stated that floating debris generated by the fire was primarily drifting to the area of Pingzheng. Authorities are mobilizing cleaning crews to area schools and parks, providing surgical masks and enlisting the help of borough chiefs to catalogue damage. Schools in the region have been urged to curb outdoor activities.