Lunar New Year bonuses for lottery games unveiled
CNA  January 18, 2017, 9:22 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan Lottery on Tuesday announced bonus plans for a range of lottery games from Jan. 23 to Feb. 7 as part of celebrations for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year.

On Jan. 23, the top prize on the Power Lotto will increase by NT$200 million (US$63,430), said company president Huang Chih-yi (黃志宜).

Super Lotto, the draw for which is usually on Tuesday and Friday, will take place every day for six consecutive days from Chinese Lunar New Year's Eve on Jan. 27 to the fifth day of the Lunar New Year on Feb. 1, Huang said.

On those six days, as well as Feb. 3 and Feb. 7, an extra set of 10 winning numbers will be drawn and players will win NT$1 million if they match six of the numbers, Huang added.

He said Taiwan Lottery has prepared an additional NT$630 million as prize money for winners of the extra numbers.

