|
International Edition
Wednesday
January, 18, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Headlines from across Taiwan
|
The China Post news staff January 18, 2017, 7:39 am TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Wednesday January 18, 2017.
China Times: Possibility exists for peaceful reunification with China: former defense official.
United Daily News: Hard Brexit as U.K. embraces globalization.
Apple Daily: Guest with criminal background performs martial arts inside the Presidential Office.
Liberty Times: British pound rebounds amid hard Brexit's possible flexibility.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Sao Tome Breaks Ties with Taiwan
2
Presidential Office regretful over losing ally but stands by decision
3
1.68% GDP boost forecast for 2017
4
China Resumes Ties With Sao Tome in Triumph Over Taiwan
5
President outlines government priorities for 2017
6
Taiwan takes key step to marriage equality
7
Trump says 'One China' policy up for negotiation
8
Acer approves NT$6.34 bil. impairment charge
9
Outrage erupts over student Nazi display
10
Tai wins BWF World Superseries title again