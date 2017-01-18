News
Headlines from across Taiwan
The China Post news staff  January 18, 2017, 7:39 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Wednesday January 18, 2017.

China Times: Possibility exists for peaceful reunification with China: former defense official.

United Daily News: Hard Brexit as U.K. embraces globalization.

Apple Daily: Guest with criminal background performs martial arts inside the Presidential Office.

Liberty Times: British pound rebounds amid hard Brexit's possible flexibility.

