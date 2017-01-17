Pension reform conference to be held Sunday at Presidential Office

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A national conference on pension reform, scheduled for Jan. 21-22 at Taipei International Convention Center, will be held instead at the Presidential Office for one day only on Jan. 22, a spokesman said Tuesday.

The venue has been changed to avoid disruptions of an exam at a high school near the convention center as protesters are likely to show up, Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺) said.

Holding the conference at the Presidential Office also symbolizes the government's commitment to its promise to restructure the nation's pension system, Huang said.

He said any protests at the venue should be "rational and peaceful" and some 300 participants should be allowed to enter the building without any problems.

In addition, Huang said, protesters are urged not to disrupt a year-end party that will be held in the Presidential Office plaza for homeless people on Sunday.

Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), who heads the national pension reform committee under the Presidential Office, said he and the committee's CEO Lin Wan-yi (林萬億) will maintain dialogue with the delegates to prevent misunderstanding resulting from rumors and misinformation.

On Saturday, Chen advised all the participants to communicate calmly and present concrete proposals for reform, after the last conference in Taitung ended.

In addition to the Taitung conference, three other regional forums were held on Dec. 31, Jan. 7 and Jan. 8 in Taipei, Taichung and Kaohsiung, respectively, to gather proposals on pension reform issues.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has listed pension reform as one of the priorities of her administration. Shortly after taking office in May, she established the national pension reform committee under the Presidential Office to chart a course for reform of Taiwan's money-losing pension systems.

Since then, the committee has organized 20 meetings to outline reform proposals and held four regional forums in northern, central, southern and eastern Taiwan to encourage public discussion of various proposals.

At Sunday's national conference, the committee will draft proposals based on a broad government-public consensus on related reform programs.

The conclusions of the meeting will be used as a basis to draft law amendments to restructure the pension system, which is facing bankruptcy.

Examination Yuan President Wu Jin-lin (吳錦霖) said that pension reform is a "must" for the nation.

He has called on all concerned to jointly create a sustainable pension system through a process of "mutual understanding, mutual respect and rational communication."

The Examination Yuan, which is in charge of government employees' pension fund, has proposed reform of the pension system based on the principles of "gradual changes and feasibility" while safeguarding the benefits of less-privileged retired civil servants, teachers and military personnel, he said.