Taiwan sends coffee procurement delegations to Central America
CNA
January 17, 2017, 5:45 pm TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Two Taiwanese delegations have been assembled by the government to travel to Central America to buy coffee for import, as part of an effort to expand economic and trade relations with Taiwan's diplomatic allies in that region, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Tuesday.
The first delegation left on Jan. 10 on a procurement mission to El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua and will remain until Jan. 22, according to Lee Sing-ying (李新穎), head of the ministry's Department of International Cooperation and Economic Affairs.
In El Salvador alone, the delegation purchased 15 shipping containers of coffee for import to Taiwan, Lee said.
The second delegation, meanwhile, will visit the Dominican Republic, Panama and Honduras Feb. 7-20 on a similar mission, he said.
The procurement missions were organized by MOFA in collaboration with the Central America Trade Office in Taipei.
1 Comment
January 17, 2017 OgaOga@
ReplyEl Salvador... ... The country where three things are always constant ; murder, corruption, and poverty. Guatemala and Nicaragua are about the same. Dominican Republic, Panama and Honduras ... ... about the same as well.
