Taiwan placed 34th in nation brand rankings

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan fell by one place from a year ago to 34th in the 2016 Anholt-GfK Roper Nation Brands IndexSM report, behind Japan, Singapore, South Korea and China, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said Tuesday.

Conducted annually, the study measures global perceptions of 50 countries in terms of their exports, governance, culture, people, tourism and immigration/investment.

Approximately 20,000 adults aged 18 and over in 20 major developed and developing countries were interviewed online for the 2016 survey.

The United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada and France claimed the top five places in that order in the overall ranking.

Although Taiwan saw a fall in its ranking, it was highly recognized for its contribution to innovation in science and technology, ranking 16th in the survey, and its competent and honest government, the ministry said.

It also received high marks for its interesting and vivid culture, outstanding talent, vibrant and urban lifestyle, numerous tourist attractions in metropolitan areas and abundance of investment opportunities.

Generally, Taiwan was well perceived by its neighbors in Asia, including Japan, China and South Korea, according to the ministry.

Simon Anholt, a U.K. independent policy advisor who launched the global nation branding survey in 2008, said Taiwan has gradually improved its image in the international community and could continue to improve that image by making a substantial contribution to improving the lives of people in other countries.

Anholt developed the concept of the Nation Brands Index and the City Brands Index in 2005 and has conducted the nation brand survey annually since 2008 with market research company Gfk Roper Public Affairs & Corporate Communications.