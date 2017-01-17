China 'concerned' over Hon Hai's planned expansion into US: report

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Chairman Terry Gou has reportedly made efforts to reassure China after indicating last year that the company may include the US as a manufacturing location.

The report by Bloomberg on Tuesday said that Gou moved to reassure Beijing the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer "remained committed to China" after a high-level Chinese official expressed "concerns" over Hon Hai's plans. Gou has reportedly told Beijing that the company's U.S. operations, if they proceed, would not come at a cost to the Chinese economy.

Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn, reportedly told incoming U.S. President Donald Trump it would invest in and create new jobs in the U.S. as part of a joint investment with its Japanese alliance partner SoftBank Group.

Gou told reporters in December that he had no intention of moving Foxconn out of China and that it was still uncertain whether the company would expand its manufacturing presence in the U.S.