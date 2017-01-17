Union members attempts to storm Education Ministry

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Protesters attempted to barge into the front entrance of the Education Ministry in Taipei after demanding labor laws be applicable to part-time private school instructors, Tuesday.

Members of the Taiwan Higher Education Union (THEU) called for nation's labor laws be applicable for part-time instructors employed at private universities in a small scale demonstration. It has held similar actions outside the Executive Yuan, Legislative Yuan and Labor Ministry in past years.

But after shouting slogans calling for the Education Minister to meet and address their demands, angry protesters ran toward the ministry's entrance after a representative reiterating previous government policy positions was dispatched as a response. Approximately a dozen protesters were stopped by police officers.

In addition to demanding equal pay in comparison to publicly staffed instructors, THEU demands that part-time lecturers be given social benefits including pensions and sick leave.