Gov't releases figures to dispel online rumors over pension reforms

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The government's civil service agency released figures on Tuesday to counter "online rumors" over pension reforms and the number of pensioners receiving the preferential 18 percent savings rate.

Figures circulating on the internet in recent days claimed that the preferential rate given to 28 retired legislators of the National Assembly amounted to NT$4.62 billion per annum while 516 retired political appointees were draining NT$3.29 billion. Both these figures were drastically higher than the NT$1.04 billion allotted to 190,000 retired military personnel and NT$1.42 billion for civil servants.

The Ministry of Civil Service responded by citing significantly lower figures indicating that the 28 retirees of the National Assembly were receiving a total of NT$12 million. Significantly higher figures were given for military and civil servants receiving the preferential savings rate -- NT$19 to $20 billion per year. The figure for public school teachers was NT$30 billion.

The government has emphasized the pressing need to confront and adjust the preferential savings rate in order to sustain pensions for future generations. It says that a total of NT$77.8 was paid out in interest rate payouts alone for 457,911 retirees nationwide in 2016.

Civil servant advocacy groups protesting the government's pension reforms vowed yesterday to surround a national affairs conference to be held in Taipei's Nangang District this weekend.