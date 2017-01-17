News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Tuesday

January, 17, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Passport power index: ROC ranked 28th worldwide

The China Post news staff
January 17, 2017, 7:53 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Republic of China (ROC) passports ranked 28th in the world according to the Passport Index created by financial advisory firm Arton Capital, reflecting the same ranking for Taiwan in 2016.

The index's visa-free score represents the number of countries a passport holder can visit visa-free or with a visa on arrival.

ROC passport holders can visit 119 countries around the world without having to obtain a visa in advance, an increase of 10 countries from last year.

The passports of Germany had the highest power ranking, giving their holders visa-free access to 157 countries.

The passports of Singapore and Sweden ranked second, providing visa-free access to 156 countries, followed by Denmark, Finland, France, Spain, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States in third (155 countries); Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Luxembourg, Portugal and Japan in fourth (154 countries); and Malaysia, Ireland, Canada and New Zealand in fifth (153 countries).

In Asia, South Korea's passport ranked sixth, followed by Hong Kong (18), Brunei (20) and Macau (31). Mainland China's passport had a power ranking of 66th, with visa-free access to 57 countries.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search