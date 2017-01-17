Passport power index: ROC ranked 28th worldwide

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Republic of China (ROC) passports ranked 28th in the world according to the Passport Index created by financial advisory firm Arton Capital, reflecting the same ranking for Taiwan in 2016.

The index's visa-free score represents the number of countries a passport holder can visit visa-free or with a visa on arrival.

ROC passport holders can visit 119 countries around the world without having to obtain a visa in advance, an increase of 10 countries from last year.

The passports of Germany had the highest power ranking, giving their holders visa-free access to 157 countries.

The passports of Singapore and Sweden ranked second, providing visa-free access to 156 countries, followed by Denmark, Finland, France, Spain, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States in third (155 countries); Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Luxembourg, Portugal and Japan in fourth (154 countries); and Malaysia, Ireland, Canada and New Zealand in fifth (153 countries).

In Asia, South Korea's passport ranked sixth, followed by Hong Kong (18), Brunei (20) and Macau (31). Mainland China's passport had a power ranking of 66th, with visa-free access to 57 countries.