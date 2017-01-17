News
Headlines from across Taiwan

The China Post news staff
January 17, 2017, 7:25 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Tuesday January 17, 2017.

United Daily News: Trump says EU will continue to fall apart.

China Times: "Hard" Brexit and its looming trade war.

Liberty Times: The wealth of the 8 richest people on Earth equals that of the poorest 3.6 billion.

Apple Daily: Authorities seek heavy sentence in 2016 hit-and-run death of Tsinghua doctoral candidate.

