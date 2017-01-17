Expropriations protested as VP opens human rights forum

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- As international experts convened with government officials and NGOs to discuss the implementation of U.N. human rights law in Taiwan, groups protesting land expropriations criticized what they called government "hypocrisy."

The Review Meeting of the R.O.C.'s Second Report under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR) — held to discuss Taiwan's implementation of U.N. human rights treaties — took place at the Evergreen International Convention Center in Taipei on Monday.

Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), who gave opening remarks after a last-minute withdrawal from President Tsai Ing-wen, emphasized the government's commitment to protecting human rights.

"Despite the nation's current lack of representation at the United Nations, we strive to fulfill the nine core international human rights treaties by putting them into domestic laws," Chen said, adding that it was the government's "ultimate goal to become a symbol for human rights in Asia."

Among the nine treaties, three have yet been enacted in Taiwan, namely the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CAT), the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families (ICMW) and the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance (CPED).

"Government agencies are working very hard to collaborate with local NGOs to enact the relevant laws," Chen said.

Protesters Claim Housing Rights 'unfulfilled'

But the meeting also attracted protests, with approximately 30 people from 13 land-rights groups demonstrating outside the meeting.

The groups, who were demonstrating against government land expropriations, called the meeting "ironic" and the Tsai administration "pretentious."

"The government has failed to address the unjust laws governing housing rights, despite the fact that international human rights experts have already called for revisions," Huang Hwei-yu (黃慧瑜), a member of the Taiwan Alliance of Anti-Forced Eviction said on Monday.

The Urban Renewal Act and the Land Act, two critical laws governing land expropriations in the country, are "inadequate when it comes safeguarding the housing rights of individuals from falling victim to corporate interests disguised as public interest," Huang said.

The first review meeting of the two human rights covenants was held in 2012, two years after the establishment of the Human Rights Advisory Council under the Presidential Office.

In an attempt to bring Taiwan into line with international standards, former President Ma Ying-jeou ratified the Act to Implement the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights in Taiwan in 2009.