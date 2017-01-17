|
International Edition
Tuesday
January, 17, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Chan promised powerful backer if he joins KMT race
The China Post news staff
January 17, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Former Vice President Vincent Siew said Monday he would support the candidacy of former Kuomingtang (KMT) Vice Chairman Steve Chan for the party's leadership, should Chan join the race for the May 20 election.
Siew made the remarks to the press while attending the inauguration of a cultural and education foundation headed by former Premier Jiang Yi-huah.
"Chan did talk to me about his own sense of mission recently, but I didn't give him any suggestions. It will be up to him to make the decision," Siew told reporters.
"I will support him," Siew added, when asked whether he would back Chan if he launches a bid for the KMT leadership.
Chan has been widely tipped to enter the race, and recently told press that he would "seriously assess the possibility (of a bid)" before making a final decision sometime before the Lunar New Year.
Five contenders in the race
Should Chan declare his candidacy, he is set to come up against ex-Vice President Wu Den-yih, incumbent KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu, incumbent KMT Vice Chairman Hau Lung-bin, and former lawmaker Han Kuo-yu.
Also attending the opening of Jiang's foundation, Hau expressed hope that he could work with Chan in the future. "Chan is my good friend, and I hope for an opportunity to work together with him for the party."
Also on Monday, Chan said in a radio interview that "many people" had asked whether he would join the KMT leadership election. Chan served as the KMT's vice chairman until June 14, 2016.
Chan Says Beijing, Terry Guo Inquiring
Also on Monday, Chan said in a radio interview that "many people" had asked whether he, a former KMT vice chairman, would join the race for the party's top post.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Sao Tome Breaks Ties with Taiwan
2
Presidential Office regretful over losing ally but stands by decision
3
1.68% GDP boost forecast for 2017
4
China Resumes Ties With Sao Tome in Triumph Over Taiwan
5
Taiwan takes key step to marriage equality
6
President outlines government priorities for 2017
7
Full text of President Obama's comments on China, Taiwan relations
8
Trump says 'One China' policy up for negotiation
9
Outrage erupts over student Nazi display
10
Acer approves NT$6.34 bil. impairment charge