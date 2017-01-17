Former premier wants to help youth go global

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Fair Winds Foundation (長風基金會) launched Monday with former Premier Jiang Yi-huah at the helm and a mission to converge "positive forces" and connect Taiwanese youth to the global community.

During a launch ceremony for the foundation, Jiang said the organization was created in hopes of reducing the domestic strife that had engulfed Taiwan's society.

The foundation also hopes to help Taiwan find a path for a better future and to help propel Taiwanese youth into international society, Jiang said.

He emphasized that the foundation itself was not a platform to boost his own popularity.

"It is not a personal stage, and it is not a foundation built up by Jiang Yi-huah," Jiang said.

"It is a platform, where some people with similar insights gather and invoke participation from likeminded individuals.

qHe said he would contribute to the foundation by drawing from his experiences as a public servant in Taiwan, a visiting scholar and teacher in Hong Kong and a traveler in the U.S. east and west coasts.

Jiang said that during a two-year absence from Taiwan, as well as during his years of government service, he realized that much of the news coming from the nation was negative.

He said he was concerned for Taiwan's future and believed that a more concrete effort to protect it could be made.

"A country cannot solely rely on the government and opposition parties to solve all of the problems," he said.

Many former government officials and Cabinet members attended the launch ceremony — including former premiers Sean Chen and Mao Chi-kuo and former Minister without Portfolio Kuan Chung-ming — stoking press speculation that Jiang was considering another run for office.

"The foundation is completely unrelated to elections," Jiang said.

"Running for office or taking up government work are valuable experiences ... but it is not the only way to serve society."

Jiang also said he had never considered inviting ex-President Ma Ying-jeou or ex-top envoy to the United States, King Pu-tsung, to the event.

The foundation will provide policy research cases, speeches to large audiences, seminars, student camps or international exchanges in the following year, Jiang said.

There will be four youth talks in the first year. The foundation has also invited notable scholar Francis Fukuyama — Olivier Nomellini Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies at Stanford University — to visit Taiwan and speak at an April event.

That event will have Fukuyama share his insights and research on the difficulties of democratic governance, Jiang said.

The foundation plans to take students to the Silicon Valley in the U.S., Indonesia and Japan to give them more opportunities to become invested in places around the world, he said.