Giant of the ocean
CNA
January 17, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
CNA -- A 600-kilogram giant manta ray caught by fishermen in waters off Tainan's Jiangjun District on Sunday is seen in this Monday, Jan. 16 photo. The manta died after accidentally being caught in the nets of a Japanese fishing boat. The animal is listed as vulnerable and is a protected species.
