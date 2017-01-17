Those seeking part-time Lunar New Year work at 8-year high: survey

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The number of prospective part-time workers during the Lunar New Year is at an eight-year high, according to survey results released yesterday.

The job bank yes123 found that 94.1 percent of the workforce was looking to take up additional part-time jobs during the Lunar New Year holiday (from Jan. 27 to Feb. 11) to supplement their monthly earnings.

The top two jobs in demand were reportedly Lunar New Year product street vendors (33.9 percent) and wholesale sales representatives (31.1 percent).

The top four reasons provided for wanting a part-time job during the period were all related to money. The most commonly cited reason was to make up for a lack of a pay raise in 2016 (at 60.3 percent), followed by to make sure one has enough disposable income during the holidays (56.2 percent), to supplement a disappointing end-of-year bonus (37.4 percent) and to take advantage of higher wages available during the Lunar New Year holiday (32.3 percent).

A Lucrative Holiday Period

The job bank revealed just how lucrative working during the holiday period can be, especially during the first three days of the break.

"Hourly wages are doubled beginning from the last day of the lunar year to the third day of the new lunar year," yes123 spokesman Bingo Yang (楊宗寰) said.

For example, Yang said, the current minimum wage of NT$133 per hour would be raised in accordance with the new labor laws to NT$266 during the holiday period.