Grade-A office vacancy rate expected to rise in 2017

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Taiwan branch of Commercial Real Estate Services said 2017 would likely see the Grade-A office vacancy rate increase to 16.1 percent as well as annual growth of 10 percent in commercial space transactions.

During a press conference Monday, the international real estate firm highlighted a few of the trends and changes it expected for the commercial real estate market

this year.

Here's a breakdown what it sees ahead for renters and buyers.

For Those Renting Office Space

The two key pieces of information for companies or individuals looking to rent office space are vacancies and rent prices.

Commercial Real Estate Services head of research Ping Lee (李嘉玶) said the establishment of Taipei Nanshan Plaza (南山廣場) would provide an additional 30,000 ping of office space (1 ping is equivalent to approximately 3.3 square meters) in Taipei.

Coupled with other developments in the city, Taipei is looking at a cumulative 52,000 ping of new office space in 2017.

Most of this new office space is Grade-A, which differs from Grade-B in rent, location and building management quality.

The real estate firm forecast an increase in the Grade-A office vacancy rate from 2016's 11 percent to 16.1 percent, with an accompanying increase in Grade-A office rent by 1.2 percent.

As for Grade-B office space, vacancy rates were expected to decrease, Lee said.

Given that there would be no new Grade-B office space in the next few years, CBRE forecast that the vacancy rate for such offices would decrease to 4.1 percent in 2017 and dip below 4 percent — possibly to 3.5 percent — sometime in 2018.

As the supply of Grade-B office space continues to shrink, rent for this space is expected to experience a 0.6 percent boost due to the steady demand for Grade-B offices.

With more businesses looking to upgrade their offices to Grade-A space, however, the firm warned of a potential dearth of large, connected office spaces.

Therefore, its main tip for businesses was to get a head start on thinking about their office space, allowing more than half a year before the lease is up in order to best take advantage of available spaces and early-bird specials.

And for Those Buying Office Space

The most important thing to keep in mind when thinking about investing in office space in 2017 is that starting prices are expected to drop slightly, according to the real estate firm.

"We have seen a portion of property owners relax their prices … which will stimulate purchases," Lee said, adding that prices may be lowered by as much as 5 to 10 percent.

The real estate firm was therefore expecting a higher willingness to buy and increases in sales for 2017, she further elaborated.

Transactions were expected to experience 10 percent growth from last year, with the bulk of the sales taking place in the latter half of the year.

This, Lee said, also meant that revenue from investment in office space would increase from 2.4 percent to 2.6 percent.

Lee dismissed the possibility of future interest rate hikes affecting real estate investments this year, saying that "the effect should not be that great."

Nonetheless, Lee cautioned buyers to be wary, saying that the uncertainty of cross-strait relations and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's economic policies may affect the real estate market in unforeseen ways.