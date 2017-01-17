|
International Edition
Tuesday
January, 17, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Birds of a feather
CNA
January 17, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
CNA -- Wild ducks swim through Kenting National Park on Monday, Jan. 17. Migrating wild ducks and water birds have been arriving at Lungluantan, a lake in the Kenting National Park, officials said Monday. The birds, who have flown from as far away as Siberia, China and Japan, are expected to stay until March.
.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Sao Tome Breaks Ties with Taiwan
2
Presidential Office regretful over losing ally but stands by decision
3
1.68% GDP boost forecast for 2017
4
China Resumes Ties With Sao Tome in Triumph Over Taiwan
5
Taiwan takes key step to marriage equality
6
President outlines government priorities for 2017
7
Full text of President Obama's comments on China, Taiwan relations
8
Trump says 'One China' policy up for negotiation
9
Outrage erupts over student Nazi display
10
Acer approves NT$6.34 bil. impairment charge